PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland woman shared harrowing details about her fight for survival after her car plummeted over a California cliff.

On Sunday night, 23-year-old Angela Hernandez published an account of her ordeal, along with photos, in a lengthy post on her Facebook page.

She was traveling from Oregon to southern California on July 6 to visit family. Hernandez was driving near the Bay Area when she said she swerved after an animal stepped into the road. Her car plummeted 250 feet down a cliff, into the ocean.

MORE: Read the complete Facebook post

Hernandez said she woke up and felt water rising over her knees. She broke a window to escape her car.

Stranded on the shore for a week, Hernandez said she used a radiator hose from her car to collect fresh water to stay hydrated. She says she also found some water dripping from a huge patch of moss.

Two hikers walking on the beach found her car and Hernandez on Friday evening.

She was flown to a hospital with severe injuries.

"I've experienced something so unique and terrifying," she wrote on Facebook, "that i can't imagine that there isn't a bigger purpose for me in this life."

© 2018 KGW