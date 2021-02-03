'Every little bit helps': Portland woman on limited income donates food to homeless

Mariah Taylor, 81, has spent the last 45 years helping others in her community.

PORTLAND, Ore. — At 81 years old, Mariah Taylor isn’t slowing down. The North Portland woman has spent almost half a century giving back to those in need in her community and hopes to inspire others to do the same.

“We can't solve all problems, but one person can make a difference. I am living proof,” said Taylor.

Each week, she distributes food and essentials to the homeless across Portland.

“It’s overwhelming. The number of people that need help, that want help and they cannot help themselves. Every Wednesday, I load up my van with hundreds of pounds of food, sometimes there is more than 800 pounds of food to feed the homeless,” she said. “Every little bit helps.”

Taylor has a soft spot for helping those living in Portland’s Delta Park. Once known as Vanport, the town was destroyed by a devastating flood in 1948. Taylor and her family lost their home during the flood.

“That was my first experience being homeless, as a family of 12. My mother and father and 10 children at that point,” said Taylor.

Despite her hardships, Taylor went on to live a life of service. She became a pediatric nurse practitioner and in 1980, opened the first Black-owned community-based nurse practitioner clinic in the country.

Taylor provided free medical care to hundreds of children across Portland during her career, which earned her a trip to the Oprah Show to receive the “Use Your Life Award.”

Taylor credits her faith for helping her through tough times and stresses the importance of laughter.

“There is too much to cry about. Find something to laugh about, even if you have to look in the mirror and laugh at yourself!”

Despite being on a fixed and limited income, Taylor uses her own money to host pizza parties at several homeless camps in Portland.

“When I throw a pizza party to the two camps, Dignity Village and Kenton Women's Village, it's always out of pocket,” she explained. “It's the joy that I get in seeing their eyes light up, of someone who is almost in tears, because they found out there is someone who cares.”