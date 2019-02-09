PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland woman died from injuries suffered in a crash between a scooter and an SUV in Northeast Portland on Friday.

Susan V. Bartlett, 66, the driver of the PGO motor scooter, was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. She was taken to a hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, but died in surgery, police said.

The crash happened around 8:43 p.m. on Friday at Northeast Tillamook Street and Northeast 40th Avenue.

Police said the driver of the SUV turned in front of the scooter, resulting in a head-on crash. He stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. He was cited for improperly executing a left turn, but officers said there was no sign of impairment or distraction.

This is the 40th traffic fatality in Portland this year, police said.