Portland Water Bureau no longer facing chlorine shortage

The bureau said a chlorine production facility in Longview that experienced an electrical failure has made repairs and ramped up deliveries.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Water Bureau has resumed normal operations after a chlorine shortage threatened shipments on the West Coast and other parts of the country.

In a news release Tuesday, the bureau said a chlorine production facility in Longview, Wash., that experienced an electrical failure has successfully repaired its transformer, allowing it to resume delivering chlorine to its customers, which includes Portland. The city also received other chlorine deliveries in the meantime.

Chlorine is used to disinfect drinking water and treat wastewater. During the shortage, Oregonians were asked to limit outdoor water use for things like watering lawns and filling swimming pools to extend the state’s chlorine supply.

“This chlorine shortage demonstrated how smart investments, strong partnerships and emergency planning came through,” said Portland Water Bureau Director Gabriel Solmer. “A million people depend on us to provide safe and reliable drinking water. We take this responsibility seriously and we deliver, every minute of every day.”