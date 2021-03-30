Portland watches as trial begins for former Minneapolis officer in death of George Floyd

Systemic racism was the focus of Black Lives Matter protests that took place in Portland and across the country after the killing of George Floyd.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The trial of a former Minneapolis police officer who is accused of killing George Floyd in May 2020 is one of the most high-profile in recent American history. And Portland is watching.

"What I would like to see out of this is justice for Mr. Floyd and justice for many Americans, those of African descent who have been treated with such disdain and disrespect over the years,” said Dr. Shon Neyland, senior pastor at Highland Christian Center.

Neyland hopes the trial ultimately convicts the former officer for his actions and paves the way for reforms that better support the community, and what he sees as the vast majority of good police officers.

“This changed our nation," said Neyland. "It changed the way we look at policing. It changed the way we look at race relations."

Systemic racism was the focus of Black Lives Matter protests that took place in Portland and across the country after the killing of George Floyd, waking many people up to centuries of oppression.

“We have normalized Black death in a way that isn't healthy for any human being,” said Bahia Overton, executive director of Portland's Black Parents Initiative.

She said overt racism in on trial in Minneapolis.



“I think people are watching and waiting," said Overton. "I think this is an opportunity for justice. Nothing is going to be just about this situation but there's an opportunity for people to do the right thing,”

She, too, wants to see Chauvin convicted in the case while understanding that Black parents must lift their kids up every day from a history of racism in America.



“When we talk about racial socialization, it is different than racist socialization,” said Overton. “So, when you racially socialize your child you say, ‘Hey you're amazing you can do amazing things, there's crazy stuff out here, this is what's going on. But this is how we support you, this is how we outsmart oppression, this is what we do.'”

Neyland hopes the trial is part of a better future that calls out injustice and advocates for humanity.