Two local women share special connections to historic coronation of King Charles III

Following the royal family may not be everyone's cup of tea. But those with deep ties & fond memories tuned in, to witness history for the first — and second — time.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — On Saturday morning, King Charles III, the 74-year-old son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, was officially crowned, by the Archbishop of Canterbury. It was the 40th coronation at Westminster Abbey, and the first in 70 years.

Throughout the weekend, festivities continue in the United Kingdom, for what many consider a one-in-a-generation event. Many got up early to watch the coronation from home. Some had the rare opportunity to see the pomp and pageantry in person.

Jacque Hillsbery and Sande Schweier were among the crowds of people gathered in London for the coronation, with a front row seat to catch a glimpse of King Charles III and the Royal Family.

"We were packed in, almost like sardines," Schweier said.

"We were three rows back, in the front," explained Hillsbery.

The two met at Hillsboro High School, and learned they shared a British connection. Hillsbery was born and raised in England until she was eight and Schweier's mother was Scottish. Her family moved from Germany to England when she was a child, before moving to the U.S. a few years later.

"We decided because we're both turning 60 this year and that this was going to be our 60th birthday adventure," Hillsbery said, speaking with KGW over Zoom from London, "And King Charles made it, you know, so it'll be even more special."

Both said the entire experience exceeded expectations.

"During the ceremony, they also sang God Save the King, and then everyone around sang God Save the King, and it just sent goosebumps...It's probably something that we may not see again, you know, in our lifetimes."

Back in Vancouver, Washington, Jan White — turning 90-years-old in October — watching her second coronation, while reflecting on her first. In 1953, she saved up to accompany her friend, Joan, on the trip overseas, when she was just 19-years- old.

"She lived in Luton, which is 35 miles north of London. I remember that so well. I stayed with them for six months," she said.

As for the coronation, she too had a front row seat.