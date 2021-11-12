Portland VA Medical Center looking to hire more nurses, medical assistants

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland VA Medical Center held a job fair to hire 15 licensed practical nurses and 20 medical support positions.



Not unlike other health care fields, workers at the VA Medical Center have felt the pressure of COVID, too.



“It is true it has been a struggle for all the health care systems to include ours,” said Associate Director Brent Pharis. “We’ve got a great mission and we believe wholeheartedly in what we do so and so even though it’s been tough, I’m kind of biased - I think we have the best health care staff that you could ever come across.”



People who brought in their applications were able to take care of several steps in the hiring process that can sometimes take days.



“We’re actually doing the interviews here and moving them forward with our background security team so getting their fingerprints and getting their background started,” said Pharis.