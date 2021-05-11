Tree lighting at Pioneer Courthouse Square returns virtually on Friday

KGW's Nina Mehlhaf will host the ceremony on Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. It will be streamed live on the KGW website, YouTube channel and Facebook page.

PORTLAND, Oregon — The 37th annual tree lighting ceremony at Pioneer Courthouse Square in downtown Portland will be held virtually on Friday, Nov. 26 at 6 p.m. The in-person event was canceled for the second year in a row due to the pandemic.

You can watch the virtual ceremony on the KGW website, the KGW YouTube channel and the KGW Facebook page. KGW's Nina Mehlhalf will be hosting the event. The half-hour special will showcase regional high school bands and choruses.

The Stimson Lumber Company donated the 75-foot Douglas fir tree, which was delivered to the Square on Nov. 5. This is the 20th year that the company has harvested, delivered and set up the tree.

Editor's note: the video above originally aired on Nov. 5, 2021.

Other holiday events at Pioneer Courthouse Square



Chanukah Menorah Lighting: Nov. 28 – Dec. 5

Chabad of Oregon will light Portland's public menorah at Pioneer Courthouse Square at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28. If you can't make it the first night, don't worry. The menorah will be lit each night at 5:30 p.m. through Sunday, Dec. 5.

The Fireside Carolers performance: Nov. 27, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

What better way to get into the holiday spirit than by listening to festive music while shopping for gifts? The Fireside Carolers are scheduled to perform on Nov. 27 between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. at the Portland Bazaar, which is holding a pop-up event at the Square. The bazaar will feature over 30 artists and small businesses from the local area.

The Great Figgy Pudding Caroling Competition: Dec. 4, 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

KGW's Drew Carney will host the Great Figgy Pudding Caroling Competition on Dec. 4. The top three caroling groups will hold a 'carol-off'. The grand prize winner will be selected by crowd applause and awarded $1,000.

Annual Tuba Christmas Concert: Dec. 11, 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.