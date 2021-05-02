With plan to tackle trash in the works, city points Portlanders to volunteer programs

Mayor Ted Wheeler is encouraging Portlanders to get involved in volunteer programs to help bridge the gap, until more funding can be allocated.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Frustrated Portlanders, eager to do something about the unprecedented amounts of trash piling up in their city, have an ally in a number of volunteer groups. Perhaps the largest among them is SOLVE. Founded in the late 1960s by then-Gov. Tom McCall, the nonprofit organizes hundreds of cleanups across Oregon every year.

On Thursday, about 10 volunteers, a number capped lower than normal because of COVID-19 restrictions, met along the Springwater Corridor in Southeast Portland.

“We definitely have a litter problem here in Portland and in Oregon,” said Dan Daly, the special projects coordinator with Keep It Pretty Rose City, which is a partnership between SOLVE and the City of Portland. “SOLVE is all about empowering and supporting people to pick up trash.”

In an interview Tuesday, Mayor Ted Wheeler said his staff, which includes former mayor Sam Adams, is working on a plan to reallocate existing city funds to boost cleanup programs. He said that will happen as soon as possible. In addition, he said, he’ll be asking city commissioners to boost funding for those programs in the next budget process. That budget will take effect in the summer.

"There's also things we can do between now and then,” the mayor said. “And we've already seen some of the neighborhood cleanups, the Keep It Pretty Rose City initiative that we created along with SOLVE and our community partners, the work we're already doing in our business districts and the downtown area to increase litter collection and graffiti abatement.”

The mayor then added he’s encouraging Portlanders to get involved in those programs to help bridge the gap, until more funding can be allocated.

“Again, it's not enough, but it's a good start,” he said.

On Thursday, Daly led one of two groups down the Springwater Corridor for a two-hour cleanup. All are welcome, he noted. Staff start each event by giving a list of safety instructions and explaining which items should be left for biohazard crews to clean up later.

Among their most popular events, is SOLVE’s monthly downtown cleanup. The next one is scheduled for February 24th. For all organized events, volunteers must register ahead of time on SOLVE’s website.

That said, Daly noted Oregonians can also contact SOLVE for help organizing their own cleanups.