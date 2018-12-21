PORTLAND, Ore. — After months of build-up, the City of Portland is poised to begin taking over clearing homeless camps from land owned by the Oregon Department of Transportation.

On Wednesday, the city council unanimously approved an Intergovernmental Agreement between the two agencies, laying out how Portland officials will gradually gain jurisdiction over ODOT land that exists within city limits.

The process will start Jan. 1, 2019, and take six months, with the city gaining more ground, literally, on April 1 and July 1.

A draft of the IGA, released by ODOT spokesman Don Hamilton, described the periodic gains as such:

Beginning Jan. 1: City shall provide services upon portions of Right-of Way generally located adjacent to Interstate-5, US 26, I-405, I-205 to include the shared use path and portions of 82nd avenue.

Beginning April 1: City shall provide services upon portions of Right-of Way generally located adjacent to I-84, I-5, Hwy 30BY and 99E.

Beginning July 1: City shall provide services upon the portions of Right-of Way generally located adjacent to I-5, Hwy 30BY, 99W, Hwy 43.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

“This is a big job,” Hamilton said. “It's been a big job for the city, a big job for the state.”

Hamilton said Thursday the agency currently has three full-time crews dedicated solely to clearing homeless camps off ODOT land. Those crews, he said, clear 63 tons of trash from illegal campsites every month.

Much of the workload is the result of ODOT’s mandatory posting period, which requires crews give campers 10-19 days written warning before clearing a camp from land owned by the agency.

It’s the result of a past lawsuit, and it’s a key reason why the city’s takeover is expected to provide such a stark contrast.

Under the IGA, city crews can give as little as 48 hours notice before clearing a campsite.

“This is going to allow us to do a lot of work that we haven't been able to do, because we have so many of our crews have been busy with these campsite cleanups,” said Hamilton. “I hope that people see cleaner roads and highways out there as people get back working.”

Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office declined to do an on-camera interview with KGW on Thursday.

A press release, issued by staff Wednesday, read in part, “The Mayor’s office heard from the community both housed and unhoused that the current model was not working as effectively to address the livability and service needs of people living their public lives outside… With the IGA, it would bring ODOT property under the City’s procedure, therefore streamlining the process and efficiently addressing significant livability issues and creating greater coordination with outreach providers.”

Campers living in tents along I-5 said they don't have any other options.

“I guess we just have to figure something else out. I don't know what to do,” said a man, who didn’t want to provide his name. “I don't know. Would they rather have us camping in their front yard? Because eventually that might start happening."

Neighborhood groups are speaking up, too.

Benjamin Kerensa, vice chair of the Montavilla Initiative, issued the following statement via email:

We welcome the City taking over cleanups of camps on state property and believe if carried out properly, the City could reduce neighborhood frustrations. Neighbors have been frustrated by a system where they have to look up whether the city or state has jurisdiction over a property and report to two different levels of government with varying response times and levels of thoroughness of cleaning up sites. One thing we’d hope to see is less hazardous waste and trash left after cleanups as state crews were not very thorough at cleaning up sites



Coupling case worker outreach alongside cleanups will help connect those who want services with help to get them transitioning into housing or shelter. We believe more needs to be done to try and get people off of the streets as it is inhumane for people to be living in this in these conditions and many are addicted or have mental health issues and have fallen through the cracks.



At what point did it become acceptable for people to be living outdoors? We have seen homeless advocates and elected officials reject ideas like opening Wapato as a shelter and instead they think leaving people outdoors living in mud, human waste, with rats running around, and violent assaults and crime is a better solution and we reject that.