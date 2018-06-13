PORTLAND, Ore. -- Owners of unreinforced masonry buildings must retrofit them to strong new earthquake standards, the Portland City Council decided Wednesday.

The Portland City Council passed the resolution with several amendments, including a requirement that unreinforced masonry buildings hang a plaque explaining the dangers inside.

Religious and educational nonprofits were given an exemption from the upgrades until they have a chance to work with the city to find funding options. Church leaders in North and Northeast Portland expressed concern with the resolution at a meeting Tuesday night.

Reverend Roy Tate of Christ Memorial Community Church said as many as 40 church buildings in the area would have to seismically retrofitted and that the cost would be in the millions of dollars.

The council heard similar concerns from building owners at a May 9 meeting.

