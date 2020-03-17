PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Timbers and Thorns FC on Tuesday announced they will pay part-time workers for games missed due to cancellation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The soccer clubs also announced various community initiatives, including the donation of 1,000 pounds of food to a local nonprofit.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is uncharted waters for all of us. Every day we have learned something new and been presented with a different set of challenges,” said Timbers and Thorns owner Merritt Paulson in a statement on the Timbers' website.

The Timbers and Thorns FC plan to help the community with the following initiatives:

Peregrine Sports has created and funded a Stand Together Assistance Fund to help part-time staff get through this uncertain time. This fund will assist fan experience staff and merchandise staff, among others, by paying them for games missed due to cancelation. Details of the fund will be communicated to affected staff next week.

A monetary contribution to the Oregon Community Fund’s Oregon COVID-19 Pooled Fund.

In partnership with Park Provisions, the donation of approximately 1,000 pounds of perishable food, bread, produce and other food items to Life UP, a non-profit focused on reducing hunger for low-income residents of Northwest and Downtown Portland.

Timber Joey to host virtual children’s reading sessions to homebound schoolkids every Tuesday and Thursday. The sessions will be aired on YouTube, the Stand Together Instagram Live feed and both clubs’ Facebook pages.

Delivery of gratitude packages to Providence healthcare workers.

Staff and their families to write notes and greeting cards to seniors who receive Meals on Wheels, and to healthcare workers to show our appreciation of their selfless efforts.

