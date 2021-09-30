Former Thorns players' harassment claims spur National Women’s Soccer League commitment to systemic transformation

The NWSL said an executive committee will manage oversight of the league's front office operations after players accused a former coach of sexual harassment.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) pledges to make systemic transformation within the organization after mounting pressure and public outcry when two former Thorns players came forward about sexual harassment by then-coach Paul Riley.

On Sunday the NWSL issued a statement about the formation of an executive committee to manage oversight of the league's front office operations.

This announcement comes after Portland Thorns fans rallied outside Providence Park Saturday evening to demand accountability for the team's leadership.

Dozens showed up to the plaza outside the stadium Saturday evening. Some held supportive signs, urging that people believe the players' allegations. Others played drums as people chanted.

The protest was organized by Gabby Rosas with the Rose City Riveters, which represents a group of about 3,000 people that has been supporting the Thorns and professional women's soccer since 2013.

"We really want to make sure that the players are being centered right now. They need support. What they're going through is extremely difficult. They're fighting with their bosses and people who have an extraordinary amount of power over them," Rosas said.

According to Rosas, there's a lot at stake right now for the players' rights and working with the NWSL to implement sweeping changes within the entire league.

National Women’s Soccer League announces commitment to systemic transformation.



More: — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) October 3, 2021

Rosas and others in the soccer community want to not only hold the Thorns' administrative leadership accountable but all teams in the NWSL.

But it's more than just the sexual harassment allegations, said Rosas.

As consumers and supporters, it's up to the fans to make sure soccer clubs are prioritizing the players' rights, according to Rosas. This ensures players are being treated fairly, paid a liveable wage, along with resources from HR. Rosas said the goal is building a league where players aren't disregarded.

"I hope that, you know, supporters can change the culture in the NWSL. We can change the culture across soccer in the United States and maybe even the sport itself," Rosas said.

The NWLS announced several initiatives Sunday signifying a start in this cultural shift.

Those initiatives include:

An independent review of practices and policies at the league and club levels — including workplace policies for each club in the league, league-mandated anti-discrimination and anti-harassment policy, and processes for identifying, investigating, and enforcing violations of those policies — to identify and reform deficiencies. The league will work with the players association to ensure that the results of these team and league reviews will serve as a road map to ensure safe environments for players and staff.

Comprehensive policies and procedures created for the league and all member clubs to ensure moving forward that there is a systematic, transparent, and effective execution of any harassment or workplace conduct issues.

A reopening of the 2015 investigation regarding former NWSL coach Paul Riley, including a review of the circumstances surrounding his departure from the Portland Thorns FC, and his subsequent hiring by Western New York Flash and the North Carolina Courage.

A review of the available investigative reports related to all historical complaints of discrimination, harassment, or abuse (physical, emotional, or sexual) in the NWSL, and where necessary, a reopening of the respective investigation, or the initiation of a new adjudication process.

The continuation of ongoing investigations initiated under the NWSL’s current anti-harassment policy, and the recommendation of sanctions where appropriate.

Riley's alleged misconduct, which includes claims of sexual coercion, stretched back more than a decade, according to a detailed account released Thursday by The Athletic.

Now-retired NWSL players Sinead Farrelly and Meleana “Mana” Shim shared their experiences with Riley to the sports newspaper, saying some of the misconduct took place in Portland during his two seasons with the Thorns from 2014-2015. The allegations were investigated at the time, according to a statement from the Thorns.



“We take all complaints about harassment extremely seriously,” the team said. “Immediately upon receiving a complaint from a player in 2015, we conducted a thorough investigation advised by an outside law firm and placed Riley on administrative leave. While the findings did not show unlawful activity, they did uncover clear violations of our company policies. Based on this, we chose to sever ties with Riley. The findings of the investigation were fully shared with the NWSL league office.”

Following the report, Riley was fired as coach of the North Carolina Courage, NWSL commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after 19 months on the job. Multiple matches, including Saturday's Thorns game, were postponed. Riley has denied the allegations made against him.

The Thorns put out a statement on Twitter Saturday and said the team would fully cooperate with any further investigation into the incidents.

The Portland Timbers also voiced their support for the women as well on Saturday before the rally.

A statement from the Portland Timbers players. pic.twitter.com/YG2vm8d8m0 — Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) October 2, 2021

And on Sunday, the Timbers were wearing teal ribbons to show their solidarity with the Thorns players.

In addition, the league is partnering with RealResponse, which is a secure and anonymous reporting system for sports teams.