PORTLAND, Ore. -- Daniil Abbruzzese and his friends started Bikes Period after he visited his aunt and uncle in Nicaragua this past winter.

That's when he noticed how bad the poverty level was there.

"Nicaragua is the second poorest country in the western hemisphere," he said, standing in his garage full of bikes.

Abbruzzese quickly learned many kids need a bike to get to school.

That's because the walk to school can be two hours long.

"There, the school gets out during the night. Especially girls don't want to walk back for two hours when it's getting dark." Abbruzzese says.

He's learned that if kids can't get to school, they'll drop out.

Collecting bikes is only one half of the project, Bikes Period.

The other mission is to send feminine hygiene kits to girls so they can continue to go to school. Without the products, they miss a week of school a month.

"Once you miss that week, you get behind. You don't feel as great of a desire to go to school. Just adds to the cycle where education is no longer prioritized," said Libby Lazzara, who also works with Bikes Period.

The organization has collected about 50 bikes so far and are hoping to reach their goal of 200.

If you have a bike or more to donate, no matter the condition, head to their website at bikesperiod.com.

