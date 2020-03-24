PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland teenager has been stuck in Honduras for about two weeks.

Amelia Wang had only been in the country for a day when it went into lockdown because of the coronavirus outbreak. The 19-year-old graduated from St. Mary’s Academy last year and was going to be volunteering in Central America over the next three months while working at a school.

Since the country has been in lockdown, her family has been working with the state department to try to get a flight back home, which hasn’t been easy.

“We would book a flight and four hours later the flight is canceled. Not only would they cancel it, they don't refund that money. They say you can use it for a future flight,” said Mary Ann Foy.

Amelia’s mother is hoping her daughter can get a flight back home by Wednesday.

