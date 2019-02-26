PORTLAND, Ore. — Nathaniel Surma is building a reputation as a top bouldering competitor.

The Wilson High School junior finished third at the Youth Bouldering Nationals, earning a spot on the National team. He will go to Italy for the World Championships this summer.

Surma trains at the Multnomah Athletic Club. He said his finish at the nationals surprised him. He describes his climbing style as, “very dynamic, I like to jump around and swing.”

There are three disciplines in indoor climbing: bouldering, speed and sport.

Climbing will be an Olympic event in 2020. Climbers will compete in all three disciplines and their cumulative score will decide the medalists.

Surma says bouldering is his favorite discipline but he’s going to now focus on the others as well.