Summer Free For All program features concerts and recreational activities in Portland parks

PORTLAND, Ore. — Wednesday marks the first official day of summer and with that comes a packed calendar full of citywide, outdoor entertainment.

Portland Parks and Recreation is bringing back its Summer Free For All program. It kicks off this week and includes an array of concerts, family-friendly movie showings, cultural and recreational activities along with free swims at PP&R's outdoor pools. All of the events are free and will be held at Portland parks.

The Summer Free For All program is funded through the Parks Local Option Levy, which Portland voters approved in November 2020.

Below is a look at some of the events going on this summer.

Free Lunch + Play kickoff event

When: June 29 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Where: Kʰunamokwst Park, 5200 Northeast Alberta Street

Kids can eat lunch for free while playing sports and games, doing arts and crafts, and listening to a musical performance by the group Triple Rainbow.

East Portland Summer Arts Festival

When: Saturday, July 8-Sunday, July 9 from 4-8:30 p.m.

Where: Ventura Park, 460 Southeast 113th Avenue

The theme of this year's two-day festival is "Celebrating Black Excellence." Activities include drop-in mini music lessons, arts and crafts and multicultural music and dance performances. There will be a screening of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" on July 8. Singer-songwriter and producer PJ Morton will headline the event on July 9. The Grammy-Award winning musician is the keyboardist for Maroon 5.

The Jeffersons: Live!

When: Sunday, July 23 at 3 p.m.

Where: Peninsula Park, 700 Rosa Parks Way

Playwright and TV writer Kwik Jones presents a reenactment of the classic 1970s sitcom, "The Jeffersons."

We Outside

When: July 30 at 3 p.m.

Where: Luuwit View Park, Northeast 127th Avenue and Fremont Street

This is an outdoor wellness event geared towards those who identify as Black, Indigenous and People of Color. The event also features games, exercises and workshops.

Washington Park Summer Festival

When: Friday, Aug. 11-Sunday, August 13

Where: Rose Garden Amphitheater in Washington Park, 410 Southwest Kingston Avenue

Free swim at outdoor pools

PP&R's outdoor pools will be open for the summer from Wednesday, June 21 through Sunday, Aug. 27. There will be weekly free swim sessions held at each pool.

Below is the free swim schedule:

Creston Pool

Where: 4454 Southeast Powell Boulevard

4454 Southeast Powell Boulevard Free swims: Mondays from 6:30-8 p.m.

Grant Pool

Where: 2300 Northeast 33rd Avenue

2300 Northeast 33rd Avenue Free swims: Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m.

Ida B. Wells Pool

Where: 1151 South Vermont Street

1151 South Vermont Street Free swims: Thursdays from 6:30-8 p.m.

Montavilla Pool

Where: 8219 Northeast Glisan Street

8219 Northeast Glisan Street Free swims: Tuesdays from 6:30-8 p.m.

Peninsula Pool

Where: 700 North Rosa Parks Way

700 North Rosa Parks Way Free swims: Tuesdays from 1-3:30 p.m.

Pier Pool

Where: North Seneca Street and North Johns Avenue

North Seneca Street and North Johns Avenue Free swims: Thursdays from 1:45-4:30 p.m.

Sellwood Pool