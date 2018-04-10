Two students are helping Portlanders prepare for a catastrophic earthquake by filling backpacks with survival gear, including 400-calorie food bars that also quench your thirst.

KGW’s Josephine Roek visited the pair at home to test out the kids.

Editor’s note: Josephine Roek is a visiting broadcast journalist from Vienna, Austria. She is spending six weeks at KGW as part of a fellowship through the International Center for Journalists. Roek reports at home for the Austrian television channel ProSiebenSat.1/Puls 4.

