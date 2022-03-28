City leaders to announce Portland Street Response expansion

The teams respond to non-emergency calls involving those with mental health needs that police would typically respond to.

PORTLAND, Ore. — More than a year after launching as a pilot project in Southeast Portland's Lents neighborhood, Portland Street Response (PSR) is launching city-wide.

The city will make the announcement Monday morning during a news conference at 10:30 a.m.

PSR is part of Portland Fire & Rescue’s Community Health Division that offers an unarmed response to non-life threatening behavioral and mental health crisis calls.

The pilot project started in February 2021 with six staff members and it will expand to 20 full-time staff members. PSR started small, covering just under four square miles. In April 2021, it more than tripled, covering 13 square miles and tripled again in November to 36 square miles. Going city-wide, the program will cover 145 square miles across the entire city of Portland.

Portland State University's Homelessness Research & Action Collaborative research team tracked the PSR team's impact for the first six months. According to their research, police would have typically responded to almost 90% of the calls. More than half the calls involved someone with mental health needs and the most common outcome was that in about one-fourth of all the calls, the person was treated without being sent to a hospital. The research team also found that no arrests were made by police during any of the 383 calls PSR teams responded to.

PSR staff will not respond to a person in distress if there is a visible weapon, if a person is in a dangerous situation, such as in the middle of traffic, or they are in a private residence. In those instances and others, police will respond instead.

For the next phase of expansion, PSR’s hours will be 8 a.m.-10 p.m., seven days a week.