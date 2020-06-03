PORTLAND, Ore. — In a letter sent to students and staff Thursday, Portland State University Interim President Stephen Percy announced the school will immediately enact a hiring freeze and will spend $12 million of its reserve funding.

Percy said the school's enrollment fell more than 4.5 percent this academic year from 2018-2019, and is expected to continue declining for the next couple of years.

The school will also spend up to $12 million of its reserves in the next fiscal year -- a large portion of the school's overall $73 million in endowment as of 2017.

The hiring freeze will include all vacant education and general fund positions that "are not in the final stages of the hiring process," while some positions will be exempt on a case-by-case basis.

"We continue to explore all mechanisms for reducing expenditures and costs. However, with over 80 percent of the institution’s budget in personnel, our most effective immediate action is to freeze vacant positions and fill them only after careful consideration of how they meet the strategic priorities of the university and are affordable within a reduced budget," Percy wrote.

Here's their enrollment over the past few years:

Fall 2016: 28,407

Fall 2017: 27,670

Fall 2018: 27,285

Fall 2019: 26,021

In the fall of 2017, the school reported double-digit decreases in international student enrollment, and at the time, school officials said it was due to rhetoric from President Trump regarding immigration policies and travel bans.

Friday, PSU officials said international student enrollment isn't down just at PSU - it's a problem nationwide due to political climate, increased competition from other countries and changes by other countries to lessen the number of students they sponsor to the US.

The school will be holding a budgeting forum on Tuesday, March 10 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Smith Memorial Student Union.