In a first for the Pacific Northwest, Portland State launches Latino/Chicano studies major

PSU's Latino student population has tripled since 2011, and the university is on track to become a Hispanic-Serving Institution in the coming years.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland State University (PSU) is launching a new major that the university says will reflect its growing Latino student body: Latino/Chicano Studies. The university describes the major as the first of its kind in the Pacific Northwest.

PSU has offered students a minor in Chicano and Latino studies since 1994, when the university began its Chicano and Latino Studies program. Starting this fall, it will expand to a bachelor's program.

"I think it's amazing and I think it's about time, honestly," said Estela Garzon, gallery coordinator at the George Schnitzer Museum of Art.

The program expansion comes as PSU’s Latino student body has nearly tripled from 7% in 2011 to a little over 20% in 2023.

"Latinx's are the largest ethnic minority, the fastest growing in our region," said Dr. Cristina Herrera, PSU director of Latino/Chicano studies. "And we need more programs and majors like our students so they can find a home."

As of 2023, PSU is on track to become a Hispanic-Serving Institution in the coming year. At least 25% of the university’s student body has to be Hispanic to qualify for the designation, which opens up federal funding and grants specifically for Hispanic students on campus.

"It's important to note that this is a decades-long fight," said Herrera. "This certificate and minor has long been in existence. But there were so few faculty, resources and support, so building a major was nearly impossible."

Herrera became the program's director in 2021 and was finally able to get the program off the ground, building on the work of her nine predecessors.

"I think excited is an understatement," she said. "The interesting thing is that when we began developing this proposal, none of us set out the make history. We weren't really aware this would be the first major of its kind in the PNW."

Herrera said students have told her that their classes are often the first time they've seen someone like themselves in the curriculum. And being a second-generation Chicana herself, she gets it.

"So students are hungry for knowledge and they are hungry for the kind of validation that they've always deserved but never had, sadly," said Herrera. "And so, our students are probably just as excited if not more excited than we are."

The new degree explores the histories, politics, experiences and cultures of Chicano and Latino populations in the US through a critical lens of race. It's something many say should have been available years ago.

"I think it's very empowering to have these kinds of studies because it shows students are interested in learning about our culture," said Garzon. "I'm happy that we are finally having this Chicano and Latino studies and I'm excited to see what more they have to offer."

Herrera said she hopes this new leap is just the start of a bright future for Latino and Chicano communities.

"We come from very rich communities that haven’t always been celebrated. We come from a long line of activists, writers, scholars and community workers," said Herrera. "[Now students] have the opportunity to major in Chicanx and Latinx studies to actually see themselves reflected in a way that honors their experiences and honors their communities."