PORTLAND, Ore. -- Weekly water quality testing of the Willamette River during summer months has returned, according to the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services.

The first test Wednesday was for water pulled from the Portland Boathouse Dock by the Hawthorne Bridge, one of the most popular spots for swimming, diving and paddling.

Samples will be pulled every Wednesday from five popular spots and tested for E. coli bacteria. The water temperature will also be recorded. Results will be posted every Friday.

Just went out with city of Portland tech as he sampled the Willamette. City says bacteria levels are way below what’s considered safe. So swim away! Just be safe! pic.twitter.com/YtigHwY45p — Keely Chalmers (@KeelyChalmers) June 20, 2018

Bureau officials said that last summer, all tests were below danger levels for the public.

The Willamette River through Multnomah County has had three advisories for blue-green the algae since 2007. Bureau officials said to watch for that hue. The state issues algae advisories.



