x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Local News

Portland singer Storm Large to appear on "America's Got Talent" Tuesday

You can watch "America's Got Talent" on KGW. It airs June 15 at 10 p.m. Pacific Time.
Credit: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — Storm Large has been a fixture in Portland's music scene for more than a decade. Now, the singer, actress and author and will be showing off her singing chops on a new episode of "America's Got Talent," airing Tuesday night. 

According to NBC News, Storm performed "I've Got You Under my Skin."

In a video posted on Twitter, Storm said she plans to share her real-time reaction to tomorrow's episode on her Twitter and Instagram pages.

You can watch "America's Got Talent" on KGW. It airs June 15 at 10 p.m. Pacific Time.

Related Articles