Portland singer Storm Large to appear on "America's Got Talent" Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. — Storm Large has been a fixture in Portland's music scene for more than a decade. Now, the singer, actress and author and will be showing off her singing chops on a new episode of "America's Got Talent," airing Tuesday night.
According to NBC News, Storm performed "I've Got You Under my Skin."
In a video posted on Twitter, Storm said she plans to share her real-time reaction to tomorrow's episode on her Twitter and Instagram pages.
You can watch "America's Got Talent" on KGW. It airs June 15 at 10 p.m. Pacific Time.