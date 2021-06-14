Portland singer Storm Large to appear on "America's Got Talent" Tuesday

I still can't believe I'm gonna be on @AGT this Tuesday. So frikkin wild. Tune in @nbc Tuesday night and let me know what you think! I'll also be live tweeting during the broadcast. So many UH-MAZING acts on this show...I'm just honored to be on with them ⭐️ #AGT 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/oAnyCOWxHD