Portland singer Storm Large to appear on "America's Got Talent" Tuesday

You can watch "America's Got Talent" on KGW. It airs June 15 at 10 p.m. Pacific Time.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Storm Large has been a fixture in Portland's music scene for more than a decade. Now, the singer, actress and author will be showing off her singing chops on a new episode of "America's Got Talent," airing Tuesday night.

According to NBC News, Storm performs "I've Got You Under my Skin."

In a video posted on Twitter, Storm said she plans to share her real-time reaction to Tuesday's episode on her Twitter and Instagram pages.

Storm isn't a stranger to TV talent competitions. In 2006, she competed in CBS's show Rock Star: Supernova and was eliminated in the last show before the season finale.

She won't be the only contestant with ties to Portland competing Tuesday night. Kabir Singh, a stand-up comic who grew up in Portland and currently lives in Los Angeles, will also perform.

You can watch "America's Got Talent" on KGW. It airs Tuesday at 10 p.m. Pacific Time.