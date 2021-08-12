Police identify man shot and killed on TriMet bus in Southeast Portland

Police said 44-year-old Adrian Anastacio Richardson was shot and killed on August 8 during a disturbance on a Trimet bus.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police identified a man who was shot and killed during a disturbance on a TriMet bus on August 8. Police said 44-year-old Adrian Anastacio Richardson died.

The Oregon State Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Around 5:28 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of Southeast Hawthorn Boulevard and Southeast 26th Avenue. Officers found Richardson with gunshot wounds and he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The suspect fled before officers arrived. As of Thursday morning, no arrests have been made and police have not released any suspect information. Police have not released any additional details about what led up to the shooting.

TriMet is sharing security video with police to help with the investigation. A spokesperson released this statement earlier this week:

"Our thoughts go out to the loved ones of the person who died, as well as to our operator and the people who were on board the bus at the time of the incident. We hope everyone involved can find comfort and healing during this difficult time."

According to police, there have been 59 homicides in Portland in 2021, which surpasses 55 homicides in 2020. Police said the same 16 detectives are investigating multiple homicides. Last year, there were 10 homicides detectives and the bureau increased those numbers this year with hopes of adding more.

"Just to try to keep up with the number of homicides that we're experiencing in Portland," said Lt. Greg Pashley with Portland police.