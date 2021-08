At least two dozen officers were dispatched to the area of Southeast 92nd Avenue and Holgate Boulevard on Aug. 20 around 9:45 p.m.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are investigating a Friday night shooting near Lents Park in Southeast Portland.

At least two dozen officers were dispatched to the area of Southeast 92nd Avenue and Holgate Boulevard at about 9:45 p.m.

The details on the shooting were not immediately available. We are working to learn more.