Man shot, killed by police at Lents Park in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland police officer shot and killed a man at Lents Park in Southeast Portland on Friday morning.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 a.m. near Southeast 92nd Avenue and Holgate Boulevard. Streets in the area were closed.

"At about 9:30 a.m. this morning east precinct officers were dispatched to Lents Park regarding a report of a gentleman described as a white male pointing a gun in the park," said Deputy Chief Chris Davis in a news conference Friday afternoon. Davis is serving as acting police chief because Chief Chuck Lovell is on vacation.

Davis said officers confronted the man in the park. "At some point during this interaction, both less-lethal and lethal force were deployed by the officers," he said.

The man died at the scene. His name has not been released.

When asked if a weapon was found at the scene, Davis said he did not have that information as of Friday afternoon.

No officers were injured.

Reports of the shooting drew a crowd of anti-police protesters to the scene just after 11 a.m.

Davis said some members of the crowd tore down crime scene tape. "We've had to summon just about every police officer in Multnomah County to come keep this group far enough way so that all of the different investigators can do their work at the scene."

“This is never the outcome we want when our police officers go to any kind of a call," said Davis. "Certainly these are very traumatic events for everyone involved.”

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler visited the scene Friday morning. He released the following statement Friday afternoon:

"These shootings always are traumatic for everyone involved and for our community, regardless of the circumstances.

I want to offer my sympathy to the individual involved and to their family. My thoughts also are with the officers who were involved.

I visited the scene this morning to show respect for the individual, their family, the officers, and our community. I received a preliminary briefing and will continue to receive updates as information becomes available.