PORTLAND, Ore. — A shooting was reported Thursday afternoon at a Home Depot store near Portland International Airport.

Officers were called to a reported theft from the store, at 11633 NE Glenn Widing Drive, just after 2 p.m. They later learned that a shooting had occurred.

A Portland Police Bureau spokeswoman said officers arrived in the area and found the suspect, who was taken to a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

A customer from the store suffered unspecified minor injuries in the incident and was treated at the scene.

Police say there is no threat to the community related to this incident.

No additional details were immediately released.

