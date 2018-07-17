Seattle and Portland are ranked among the top 15 cities in the United States where you can earn at least six figures and still feel broke, according to a study released in June.

Credit card comparison company MagnifyMoney looked at the monthly expenses for a family of three in the largest 100 metro areas in the United States, including housing, transportation, food, and utilities. They subtracted bills, savings for retirement, taxes, and average student loan payments from a monthly income of $8,333 per month. MagnifyMoney ranked the cities based on the family’s disposable income or what was left over after all the bills were paid.

Portland came in 12th in the U.S. with $538 per month of disposable income, which is less than half the national average of $1,223 per month.

An average Portland family pays more than the national average for housing ($1,600, national average $1,486), childcare ($959, national average $790) and state taxes ($600, national average $236). Portland families also pay more in federal taxes, food and household operations. Portland families pay less for health insurance, transportation, and utilities, according to the study.

Seattle ranked 13th in the U.S. with $558 of disposable income per month.

Transportation ate up a significant chunk of a family’s monthly budget and was disproportionately higher than in other cities ($1,279 per month, 5th highest of 100 metro area). Child care ($1,052, 4th highest) and housing ($1,892, 11th highest) were also big factors.

Spokane ranked 53rd with $1,365 per month.

In five of the 10 worst places for stretching a six-figure salary, MagnifyMoney calculates that even $100,000 isn't enough to make ends meet and have any disposable income. That includes San Jose, Calif., Washington D.C., San Francisco, Bridgeport, Conn., and Boston.

Last year MagnifyMoney ranked Seattle as the 38th worst metro area to earn six figures and still feel broke, and Portland came in 141st worst. However, last year’s rankings analyzed 381 metro areas, nearly four times as many as 2018.

CNBC contributed to this report.

