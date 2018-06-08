PORTLAND, Ore. -- The director of human resources for Portland Public Schools was under investigation when she quit last month.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports it is unknown why Kylie Rogers was under scrutiny, but records show the district hired an outside lawyer to investigate her.

Rogers declined to answer questions when contacted by the newspaper, and a district spokesman declined to say if Rogers had been asked to quit.

Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero praised Rogers' work when announcing the departure July 25. Rogers' responsibilities were given to an interim director the same day she put in her resignation.

Documents show Rogers told Guerrero that she decided to quit because managing the heavy workload had become too hard on her family. She had worked for the district for less than a year and was involved in several firings as part of a central office reorganization.

Read more: 65 jobs at PPS eliminated or left vacant

Portland Public Schools has seen several high-level officials resign over the past few years. Former Superintendent Carole Smith resigned in 2016 amid news that the district knew about high lead levels in drinking water for years before it informed parents.

The district's Chief Information Officer, Assistant Superintendent and longtime Human Resources Director resigned in 2017.

The district has also weathered several recent scandals including sexual misconduct allegations involving students.

'We allowed it to happen': PPS reckons with teacher sexual misconduct investigation

PPS is currently managing a historic $790 million taxpayer-funded school bond to fix health and safety issues district-wide and rebuild four schools. That bond is about $100 million over budget so far.

Why the new Lincoln High School is $58M over budget

© 2018 KGW