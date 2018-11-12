The Portland school board will hold a vote Tuesday night on an agreement to pay for police officers in schools.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that after the controversial agreement was met with some blowback, Portland Public Schools held listening sessions to get feedback from students, but turnout was low except for the session at Jefferson High School, where 45 students showed up to give their opinions.

Students and parents are concerned that officers in schools may make some students feel unsafe or criminalized, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

The agreement prompted one concerned parent to start a petition asking the school board to postpone its vote.

“There have not been adequate opportunities for people to discuss what safety concerns they have nor potential solutions which may not involve police,” the petition said.

Portland police argued those concerns are based on misperceptions, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. They said the officers chosen to work in schools show a propensity for working with children and noted that police made 13 total arrests in schools during the last school year.

If the school board votes for the agreement, Portland Public Schools would pay $364,000 for officers in schools this year, then more than $1.2 million a year for the next three years.