PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland private high school, St. Mary’s Academy, has announced that it will have ‘digital learning’ from Mar. 16 -20, citing growing concerns over coronavirus and recommendations that social distancing will help to slow the spread of the virus.

During that time, the St. Mary’s Academy campus in downtown Portland will be closed to all students, parents, faculty, and staff. Facilities, equipment, and vehicles will be cleaned and sanitized.

“As of now, there are no confirmed or presumptive cases of the coronavirus within the St. Mary’s community,” said St. Mary’s Academy director of communications Jennifer Masi.

The move to digital learning was made to prioritize the health of the school’s community.

“St. Mary’s will consider guidance from health officials before re-opening after spring break and may consider extending digital learning for a longer period,” Masi said.

