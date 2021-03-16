Citing health and safety, Portland Rose Fest won't feature popular outdoor mainstays

Festival organizers said the countdown clock is set for the "biggest and best fireworks ever in 2022."

PORTLAND, Ore. — The 2021 Portland Rose Festival will not include some of the event's most popular outdoor events, including City Fair and the Grand Floral Parade, but will still feature Virtual Fleet Week and the second annual Porch Parade.

The theme of this year's festival is Hope Reigns.

"Oregon is not quite ready yet for big outdoor events," said Jeff Curtis, CEO of the Portland Rose Festival Foundation. "The health and safety of our community is still our top priority as we plan for a Rose Festival season to engage and inspire the community once again this year."

In a release, festival organizers said the countdown clock is set for "the biggest and best fireworks ever in 2022." The 2022 Rose Festival will feature three "world-class parades," a waterfront fair and a "spectacular fireworks" show during the opening night on May 27, 2022.

But this year, the festival will operate on a smaller scale with virtual and limited in-person events. Here's a look at some of the events scheduled for 2021:

The Porch Parade was a new addition last year. People across Portland decorated their homes, yards and porches. The event was replicated in other cities, including New Orleans and Washington D.C.