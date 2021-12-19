Portland restauranteurs welcome Santacon as COVID worries persist

Restaurant owners said the return of the annual event helps, but COVID-19 is still significantly impacting their revenues.

PORTLAND, Ore. — SantaCon returned to Portland Saturday night after a year off because of the pandemic.

People dressed up in their favorite Santa attire and visited local restaurants and bars in downtown Portland. In past years, thousands have attended.

But despite the festive costumes, this year is not yet a return to normal, restauranters said.

Dan and Louis Oyster Bar on Southwest Ankeny has been around since 1907. It's benefited from the surge in Santas in the past. “This year I think we're all trying to be a lot more careful with what we do,” said Michelle Wachsmuth of Dan and Louis. “We're not just going to let people run amuck in the restaurant. We have to keep people socially distanced so it is going to impact how much business we do this year. We can’t be as busy because we don't want to get people sick before the holiday.”

The omicron variant is playing a big role in that. Officials say it could take over as the dominant variant soon. An OHSU forecast says that a big wave of hospitalizations is coming in late January and it threatens to be bigger than any the state has seen before.

“We’ve definitely seen a change from November to December with the Omicron variant coming out,” Wachsmuth said. “I can tell there's been a lot less people coming out to dine. I think people are a little more worried than they were.”

The owner of Wedgehead in northeast Portland is also worried. His establishment is a combination bar, restaurant and pinball arcade. Owner Alan Robertson joined more than 3,000 restaurants nationwide, including hundreds from Oregon, to sign a letter to Congress. The letter says many restaurants are in danger of closing without another 60 billion dollars for the Federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund.