PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man is raising money for the Make-A-Wish foundation by asking customers to raise a glass at his restaurant.

“I wanted to do something for Make-A-Wish and I felt like it was the right time of year,” said Jim Constantine, general manager of La Petite Provence on SE Division. “People are in a giving mood.”



Many years ago, Make-A-Wish granted a wish for Jim’s late brother, Brian.

“He was very, very special,” said Jim.

When Brian was 3, doctors diagnosed him with a mitochondrial disorder that left him wheelchair-bound and eventually dependent on a feeding tube. When Brian was 7, Make-A-Wish gifted him a small log cabin with a wheelchair ramp in his back yard.

“The cabin… was amazing,” said Jim. “My dad was able to spend the night out there, they would have little camping trips in the yard and the look on Brian's face, I know it made a difference.”

From December 6-8, Jim will raise money for Make-A-Wish at La Petite Provence at 4834 SE Division. He’ll donate $2 for every cocktail purchased and $4 dollars for every flight of mimosas or bloody marys. Donation boxes will also be available to customers to leave cash donations. Petite Provence at 3420 NE Sandy Blvd. is also participating.

Jim hopes to raise $7,500 which is how much it costs Make-A-Wish to grant a wish for a sick child. According to a spokesperson for the nonprofit, right now 217 local children are waiting for their wishes to come true.



"It's through the strength of our community that we are able to fulfill those wishes,” said Kaitlyn Buldoc, with Make-A-Wish. “We are so grateful for our generous friends at Petite Provence who are truly making a difference this weekend, through their fundraiser. Every dollar raised supports life-changing wishes.”



Jim said customers have already been generous, and knows their donations will make a difference.

“I'm hoping I can help somebody like Brian,” he said.

You can donate to Make-A-Wish anytime by visiting their website.

