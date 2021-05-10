'Such a fantastic journey': Portland restaurant Paley's Place closing after 26 years

The restaurant known for pioneering Portland's farm-to-table style will close for good November 27.

PORTLAND, Oregon — For more than 25 years, Paley's Place at 1204 Northwest 21st Avenue, has served customers hungry for farm-to-table cuisine. Now the restaurant that helped start Portland's food revolution, is preparing to close for good on November 27.

Owners, Chef Vitaly Paley and wife Kimberly, who oversees the front of the restaurant, announced they are retiring.

“Gratitude, such gratitude,” said Vitaly Paley. “It has been such a fantastic journey for us.”

Along the way, Vitaly won a prestigious James Beard award. He also won Iron Chef America and opened four other restaurants. From the beginning, the Paleys shaped their business model around using whatever local ingredients were in season.

“Looking back, did we have a crystal ball? Perhaps,” said Vitaly. “Did we want it to usher in a new generation of restaurants? No. We just wanted to cook good food from the source, where it came from, and be close to it. The fact that we had something to do with it, we're both very proud of it.”

When the pandemic hit, the Paleys, like most restaurant owners, struggled. They closed four of their five restaurants including Headwaters at The Heathman Hotel. Only Paley's Place, remained.

“We definitely got gutted by the pandemic, no doubt about it,” said Vitaly. “The hardest thing was to see our staff of at least 220 people or so be let go.”

The last 18 months have shown the Paleys what they wanted most in this season of their life: more time with each other.

“I almost feel selfish saying that and a little guilty for wanting to stop,” said Kimberly Paley. “But I look at Vitaly and we want to spend time with each other right now and let the youngins carry on.”

The Paleys said they recently put the old Victorian-style home that houses their restaurant on the market.

“We'll wait for whomever wants to take this on,” said Vitaly. “It's going to be important for us to pass it on into the right hands.”

For now, Vitaly and Kimberly will savor every moment of their last two months at Paley's Place. It appears customers will, too; reservations are booked solid.

“We'll make sure to go out and say hello and good-bye to everybody,” said the Paleys. “Thank you, Portland. To the greatest 26 years of our lives.”

Read the Paleys full statement: