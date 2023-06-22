Portland radio station debuts AI host modeled on human DJ

"AI Ashley" debuted for Live 95.5 on June 13. She is modeled after the voice and speaking style of one of the station's hosts, Ashley Z.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland radio station debuted what it bills as the world’s first artificial intelligence DJ earlier this month. The AI host is modeled on the voice and speaking pattern of Ashley Elzinga, a Michigan-based radio host.

"Today I go from just Ashley to 'AI Ashley' on Live 95.5. So let’s see how close the AI sounds to me," Elzinga said on June 13.

Developers said they have been developing 'AI Ashley' since November. Elzinga said she worked with the program for about 10 to 20 hours, in conjunction with people behind the scenes to get 'AI Ashley' ready to go on air.

Dylan Salisbury, content director at 95.5, said 'AI Ashley' can update Portlanders on major news in the area at any time of day. That’s something Elzinga, who lives in Traverse City, Michigan, can’t do. Salisbury said the goal isn’t to replace Elzinga as DJ, but to use ‘AI Ashley’ as an alter ego to Elzinga.

"We really like the idea of an angel and devil and Eminem and Slim Shady kind of dynamic between the two," Salisbury said.

But some experts are worried the advance of AI will result in jobs being taken from people.

"Companies will eliminate jobs with AI if they can," said Kerry Tomlinson, a cyber news reporter at Ampere News.

Tomlinson said AI is expected to eliminate hundreds of millions of jobs worldwide.

"For any human being, it is scary to know that the job that you’re doing, especially if you enjoy it, could be eliminated," Tomlinson said.

Tomlinson said there are benefits of AI, like innovative ideas that can be accomplished worldwide. Portland State University Computer Engineering Professor Christof Teuscher believes AI will change how people work.

"It’s a tool for me, I think," Teuscher said. "It’s a bit like a hammer, right? You can use it for good or for bad."

He said the technology should be embraced with more regulation. But so far, Teuscher said United States regulation lags behind Europe and the UK.

The White House released a national artificial intelligence plan in May, concluding that an expansive AI Research and Development program is needed to ensure the technology is used ethically and legally.

The plan says there's an immediate need to identify ways to effectively govern AI intelligence, while also counteracting risk.

But as regulation continues to evolve, Elzinga stresses the unique possibilities of AI.