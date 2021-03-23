Portland launches pilot program to pump waste from RVs

Once a week, the city will go to an area with a high concentration of RVs and pump out the waste.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Throughout Portland you will find RVs providing shelter to the houseless.

"In a stressful living condition, going to a disposal site, which are few and far between, can be difficult," said Diane Dulken of the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services.

Dulken said the Bureau of Environmental Services is making it less difficult with its pilot pump out program. Once a week, the city will go to an area with a high concentration of RVs and pump out the waste.

"The goal is we roll out the service and prevent discharges to storm drains, green street planters, the street, other places that impact our environments, and people," she said.

Dulken said the program launched last week. Crews serviced a total of 10 RVs across three different neighborhoods. They hope to eventually drain 7,500 gallons of waste from 20 RVs a week.

"Most importantly our goal is to prevent discharges to the environment," Dulken said. "Pollution prevention is a far better option than clean up."

"I am proud of Environmental Services for stepping up to a growing need and providing services in a respectful, dignified way for our houseless community as well as protecting our rivers and waterways from human waste," said City Commissioner Mingus Mapps.

At the end of the day, that is something everybody can get behind.

"We've seen an immediate need that we're delivering to benefit the community, protect the environment, and serve our most vulnerable population -- people who don't have reliable housing," Dulken said.