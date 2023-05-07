Portland Public Schools board candidate withdraws from race then re-enters, just days before election

Derrick Peterson’s campaign was seemingly cut short after reports from Rolling Stone magazine last week exposed his ties to prominent Christian nationalists.

PORTLAND, Ore. — There’s controversy surrounding a candidate on the ballot for Portland Public Schools Board of Education. Last week he withdrew from the race, after reports revealed his ties to prominent Christian nationalists. He’s now apparently changed his mind, saying he'll serve if elected.



The website for Derrick Peterson’s campaign for Portland school board looks fairly typical. He talks of protecting students from gun violence and increasing mental health services — some of the reasons Peterson, a former captain with the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and candidate for sheriff, says he's a good candidate for school board.



However, his campaign seemingly came to an end last week after Rolling Stone dug into his ties to prominent Christian nationalists. Peterson attended a session held by a pastor who later delivered a fiery speech at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Peterson was granted the title of "apostle" from the pastor's church, the publication reported, and was also listed on the board of an associated anti-abortion nonprofit.

Peterson issued a statement indicating his withdrawal from the race last week, however it was well past the deadline to officially withdraw. Typically, candidates must make that decision about 60 days before ballots are printed.

As a result, Peterson's name will still be on the ballot — which could make a big difference, considering the apparent withdrawal of his withdrawal.



Peterson announced the unofficial withdrawal in a statement on his campaign website. Peterson had said his involvement with various churches had taken a toll on his family and distracted from the critical work that needs to be done. Now that statement is nowhere to be found on the site.



On Monday, Willamette Week reported that Peterson had texted a current board member on Friday saying he will "remain on the board" if elected. The Oregonian/OregonLive reported the same.

KGW reached out to Peterson to confirm if he's still actively running or not, but he did not reply. Portland Public Schools also declined to talk with KGW on camera Monday, saying they're unable to comment on political campaigns. KGW emailed all current members of the Portland Public Schools board but did not hear back.

Several Portland Public Schools parents who spoke to KGW said that they were unaware of this controversy. Some said they weren't even filling out that section of the ballot.