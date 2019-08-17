PORTLAND, Ore. — A rally of right-wing groups is expected to be met by left-wing counter protesters in downtown Portland on Saturday.

"The End of Domestic Terrorism" rally is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at Tom McCall Waterfront Park in downtown Portland.

The dueling demonstrations have garnered national attention, including from President Donald Trump on Saturday morning. The president mentioned Portland in a tweet prior to the start of the rally, calling out left-wing Antifa and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler.

"Major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an "ORGANIZATION OF TERROR." Portland is being watched very closely. Hopefully the Mayor will be able to properly do his job!" the president tweeted.

The rally was reportedly organized by Joe Biggs, a former InfoWars staffer, and Enrique Tarrio, chairman of the Proud Boys, a group that the Southern Poverty Law Center has designated as a hate group. The Associated Press reports other far-right groups are expected.

At least one counter-protest, organized by Rose City Antifa, is expected.

Wheeler said last week that Saturday's police response will be "on a scale that this city hasn’t seen in years." He said he’s directed Portland police "to use whatever means necessary and to amass whatever resources necessary to ensure public safety and to uphold the law."

Counter-protesters arrive early

A prayer service at Waterfront Park early Saturday morning attracted a group of people as police across the street stood on standby in anticipation of Saturday's planned protests.

Some people in the group held anti-Trump signs, and counter-protesters and Antifa groups gathered outside Waterfront Park.

