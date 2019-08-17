PORTLAND, Ore. — A rally of right-wing groups in downtown Portland on Saturday has been mostly peaceful as Portland police have been able to keep large groups of right-wing and left-wing protesters away from each other.

"The End of Domestic Terrorism" rally started at 11 a.m. at Tom McCall Waterfront Park in downtown Portland.

The dueling demonstrations garnered national attention, including from President Donald Trump on Saturday morning. The president mentioned Portland in a tweet prior to the start of the rally, calling out left-wing Antifa and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler.

"Major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an "ORGANIZATION OF TERROR." Portland is being watched very closely. Hopefully the Mayor will be able to properly do his job!" Trump tweeted.

The rally was reportedly organized by Joe Biggs, a former InfoWars staffer, and Enrique Tarrio, chairman of the Proud Boys, a group that the Southern Poverty Law Center has designated as a hate group. The Associated Press reported other far-right groups were expected to be in Portland.

At least one counter-protest, organized by Rose City Antifa, was planned.

Leading up to the protests Mayor Wheeler said that the police response on Saturday would be "on a scale that this city hasn’t seen in years." He said he directed Portland police "to use whatever means necessary and to amass whatever resources necessary to ensure public safety and to uphold the law."

Live updates

9:50 a.m.: A prayer service at Waterfront Park early Saturday morning attracted a group of people as police across the street stood on standby in anticipation of Saturday's planned protests. Some people in the group held anti-Trump signs, and counter-protesters and Antifa groups gathered outside Waterfront Park.

10:57 a.m.: A large group of protesters wearing red hats and waving American flags gathered on the Morrison Bridge and attempted to cross. Police officers initially blocked the protesters from crossing before allowing them to pass and move into Waterfront Park.

11:15 a.m.: Portland police reported that officers had seized weapons from multiple groups at the rally, including bear spray, shields, and metal and wooden poles.

11:39 a.m.: During an interview on CNN, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler responded to Donald Trump's Saturday morning tweet in which the president called out Antifa and the Portland mayor. "It's not helpful. This is a potentially dangerous and volatile situation," Wheeler said.

11:42 a.m.: Portland police reopened the Hawthorne Bridge momentarily to allow a group of right-wing protesters to cross to the east side of the Willamette River. Police then closed it again after the group was done crossing. This was done "to ensure [the] safety of participants who wanted to leave the demonstration," police reported.

11:49 a.m.: Portland police detained a person under the Morrison Bridge after telling people to stay out of the street.

12:10 p.m.: A counter-protester got into the middle of the right-wing group, but police removed him quickly.

12:18 p.m.: The main groups of left-wing and right-wing protesters are now separated on either ends of the Hawthorne Bridge, after Portland police reopened the bridge momentarily to let the right-wing group pass. The left-wing group is now trying to cross the bridge, but police have blocked it.

12:20 p.m.: KGW's Tim Gordon interviewed protest organizer Joe Biggs, who flew in from Florida to lead today's rally. Biggs said he organized the protest and flew out here because "Portland is my city, too."

12:28 p.m.: The crowd at the east end of the Hawthorne Bridge, where the right-wing protesters are gathered, is starting to thin out, according to KGW's Tim Gordon. KGW News partner The Oregonian shared a photo of right-wing protesters getting onto buses.

1:02 p.m.: Portland police announce they've made at least three arrests during the protests.

1:03 p.m.: Portland police announce a group of left-wing protesters is marching eastbound on the Burnside Bridge. Police have stopped traffic for safety, and are advising those walking in the street on the bridge to return to the sidewalk or be arrested. The group is moving from the bridge to southbound on Southeast Martin Luther King Boulevard and blocking traffic, police say.

1:40 p.m.: Left-wing protesters found a bus carrying right-wing protesters as it was coming off the Morrison Bridge. The protesters hit and kicked the bus repeatedly and then chased it through the streets.