Portland protests continue, police corralling protesters away from Penumbra Kelly building

Protests in Portland continue. On Friday night, protesters began by gathering at Normandale Park.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Protests in Portland continue for the 13th straight week.

Since the death of George Floyd, Portlanders have taken to the streets to protest systemic racism, police brutality and to call for the defunding of the Portland police.

On Saturday night, protesters gathered at Normandale Park in Portland before a "direct action march." The march, like those before it, is calling for the complete abolition of police and prisons.

Journalists on scene are reporting that Portland police will not let protesters cross the 47th Street overpass.

Police not letting people cross 47th ave pic.twitter.com/cROQ9EocZA — Mr8@8 (@mr8at8) August 23, 2020

Protesters turned to march east from the 47th Street overpass as they were corralled and blocked by law enforcement. As protesters march down 53rd neat Multnomah, more police are there to corral them in an attempt to keep protesters from the Penumbra Kelly building.

The group then turned and began heading to the Kelly Building at about 10:30 p.m.

A protest march is headed to the Penumbra Kelly Building ... but they have to cross I-84 to get there, and police have blocked them at two bridges so far. https://t.co/v08E9uaRiz — KGW News (@KGWNews) August 23, 2020

It appears PPB has enough officers on duty to actively police tonight’s protest against racism and police brutality. Follow Cata for more! https://t.co/58H0qZLYDk — Blair Stenvick (@BlairStenvick) August 23, 2020

On Friday night, Portland Police declared a riot outside of its North Precinct where protesters gathered.

The group, estimated by reporters on scene as about 200 people, first met at Irving Park and marched about a mile, through neighborhoods, to the precinct. Protesters are calling for the total abolition of police and prisons.

Just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, the Portland Police Department declared that the gathered in the area as part of a riot. The crowd was ordered to disperse by traveling south.

Anyone who did not follow the order could be "subject you to citation or arrest, and may subject you to the use of tear gas, crowd control agents, and or impact munitions," the police said.

Clashes between protesters and Portland police have occurred almost every night since the protests began. However, during violent clashes between members of alt-right groups and people downtown on Saturday afternoon, Portland police did not declare a riot, despite stating that the violence met the criteria.

In a release Portland Police Bureau said in part:

There have been questions about why the events downtown were not declared a riot and why police did not intervene. Incident commanders have to weigh out the entire situation to determine if police action is likely to make things safer or not. In this case there were hundreds of individuals and many weapons within the groups and an extremely limited amount of police resources actually available to address such a crowd. Additionally, PPB members have been the focus of over 80 days of violent actions directed at the police, which is a major consideration for determining if police resources are necessary to interject between two groups with individuals who appear to be willingly engaging in physical confrontations for short durations.



While the activity in the group met the definition of a riot, PPB did not declare one because there were not adequate police resources available to address such a declaration. PPB had roughly 30 officers available for crowd management and there were several hundred individuals associated with the events downtown.