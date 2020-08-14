Demonstrators 'sit-in' at Jamison Square

PORTLAND, Ore. — Demonstrators are hosting a sit-in and march on Thursday night in Portland at Jamison Square.
According to a post on social media, demonstrators marched and returned back to Jamison Square where they will gather until 1 a.m.
A presence at the Multnomah County Justice Center is expected like there was Wednesday night.
On Wednesday, law enforcement declared a riot after police say a group of people threw mortars, fist-sized rocks, bottles and cans of paint, injuring some officers.
One officer suffered a severe hand injury and several officers suffered minor injuries, police said, which is what led them to declare a riot shortly before midnight.
Police say they used tear gas and other crowd munitions to clear the crowd, and made two arrests.