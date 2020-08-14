Demonstrators 'sit-in' at Jamison Square

Demonstrators are expected to be at Jamison Square until 1 a.m. on Friday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Demonstrators are hosting a sit-in and march on Thursday night in Portland at Jamison Square.

According to a post on social media, demonstrators marched and returned back to Jamison Square where they will gather until 1 a.m.

A presence at the Multnomah County Justice Center is expected like there was Wednesday night.

Here is an action being coordinated today. Don't know them personally but have heard they're good, angry people. I feel pretty good about throwing weight behind supporting this. And you know. Just because it formally wraps up at 1:30 doesn't mean you have to leave. #defendpdx pic.twitter.com/GUrvK0Otfq — Weaponized Degenerate (@Occupy_PDX) August 13, 2020

On Wednesday, law enforcement declared a riot after police say a group of people threw mortars, fist-sized rocks, bottles and cans of paint, injuring some officers.

One officer suffered a severe hand injury and several officers suffered minor injuries, police said, which is what led them to declare a riot shortly before midnight.