x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Local News

Demonstrators 'sit-in' at Jamison Square

Demonstrators are expected to be at Jamison Square until 1 a.m. on Friday.
Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez
Military veterans participate in a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse on Thursday night, July 30, 2020, in Portland, Ore. After days of clashes with federal police, the crowd outside of the federal courthouse remained peaceful Thursday night.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Demonstrators are hosting a sit-in and march on Thursday night in Portland at Jamison Square.

According to a post on social media, demonstrators marched and returned back to Jamison Square where they will gather until 1 a.m.

A presence at the Multnomah County Justice Center is expected like there was Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, law enforcement declared a riot after police say a group of people threw mortars, fist-sized rocks, bottles and cans of paint, injuring some officers.

One officer suffered a severe hand injury and several officers suffered minor injuries, police said, which is what led them to declare a riot shortly before midnight.

Police say they used tear gas and other crowd munitions to clear the crowd, and made two arrests.

Related Articles