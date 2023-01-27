City leaders urge peace in Portland after Memphis releases video of Tyre Nichols' death

Five Memphis police officers have been charged with second-degree murder following the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, Police Chief Chuck Lovell and other local leaders held a press conference Friday and condemned the actions of Memphis police officers involved in the fatal beating of a Black man, Tyre Nichols, during a Jan. 7 traffic stop. Nichols, 29, died three days after the incident.

The Portland leaders called for local calm ahead of the planned release of body camera footage of the incident Friday evening.

"We know this atrocious act will breed further distrust and anger toward law enforcement. We understand these feelings, but we are asking our community to honor the wishes of Mr. Nichols' family who have asked people to protest peacefully," Lovell said.

Lovell called the officers' actions "shocking and unconscionable" and praised the Memphis Police Chief for quickly taking action in the case. Five of the officers involved in the incident, all of whom are Black, have been charged with second-degree murder and other crimes.

Wheeler made similar comments, and they both also spoke about police reform efforts that Portland has undertaken.

"I expect that Portlanders will voice their concerns and grief, especially with the release of footage that is shocking and appalling," he said. "I support those who wish to exercise their right to be heard, and I understand their deep concerns. I also want to echo the request of Tyre Nichols' family and urge the community to do so peacefully, in a nonviolent manner."

Fliers posted on social media showed groups planned to meet in a couple locations in Portland on Friday, including by the Oregon Convention Center.

Portland NAACP chapter president James Posey and former State Sen. Margaret Carter both spoke as well, echoing the condemnation of the incident and the calls for peaceful protest.

"As a mother, and as a Black mother, we've been here too many times — this time even being a worse time than before, when you look at the footage. But today I join our leaders from across the state in expressing my deep sorrow for the parents of Tyre Nichols," Carter said.

WATCH: Full news conference

The footage, taken from three body-worn officer cameras and one overhead camera, shows police brutally beating Nichols for three minutes while screaming profanities at him, as well as using batons, tasers and pepper spray.

The four clips released publicly shortly after 4 p.m. Friday. Nichols' family members and their lawyers, who saw the footage in advance, likened the assault to the infamous 1991 police beating of Rodney King in Los Angeles, according to the Associated Press.