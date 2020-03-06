Portland police cruiser barrels through intersection as protesters move barricades

Police say they saw protesters using "what looked to be an accelerant" before an officer sped through the intersection.

PORTLAND, Ore. — What remained a peaceful protest for the majority of the evening devolved into chaos late Tuesday night, as Portland police officers deployed tear gas and other crowd control measures in an attempt to scatter protesters.

A video of a Portland police cruiser barreling through a downtown intersection, however, is gaining traction online.

KGW's chopper was flying above downtown just after midnight, when they spotted a group of protesters moving around barricades at the intersection of Southwest Broadway and Morrison Street, by Pioneer Courthouse Square.

Within moments, a Portland police cruiser sped through the intersection, narrowly missing a handful of protesters:

In a news release sent early Wednesday morning, Portland police said they saw protesters gathering pallets and barricades in a pile at Southwest 6th Avenue and Yamhill Street.

They said protesters used "a bucket of what was believed to be an accelerant poured on top of the pile."

According to a news release, Portland police said they were concerned about "life safety risk" of people in the area, attempted to clear the group via loud speaker, and then eventually drove through the intersection. Portland police said they're still "researching the circumstances" of what occurred.

This was the clip that made @LauralPorter & me gasp on live TV.



We saw people moving barricades & equipment around Pioneer Square... when a police SUV came speeding through. Ppl ran out of the way.



This was around 12:14 a.m. @PortlandPolice can you tell us what happened? pic.twitter.com/K7ejbx1FHi — Maggie Vespa KGW (@Maggie_Vespa) June 3, 2020