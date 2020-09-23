Portland protest demanding justice for Breonna Taylor planned outside justice center

A Kentucky grand jury recommended three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for former Louisville officer Brett Hankison. No other officers were indicted.

PORTLAND, Ore — Protesters plan to gather Wednesday night outside the Multnomah County Justice Center in downtown Portland to demand justice for Breonna Taylor.

Activists on social media called for people to gather at 7 p.m.

Earlier on Wednesday, a grand jury in Kentucky recommended three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison for firing shots into the apartments of Taylor’s neighbors, but not in connection with Taylor’s shooting death.

Taylor, a decorated emergency medical technician, was shot and killed in her home on March 13 when Louisville Metro police officers served a no-knock warrant related to a narcotics investigation.

The three officers identified in the investigation were Brett Hankison, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove. All were placed on administrative reassignment following the shooting. Hankison has since been fired for his actions the night of Taylor's death. Mattingly and Cosgrove remain on administrative reassignment.

Mattingly and Cosgrove were not indicted by the grand jury.

Protests in Portland resumed last week after a brief hiatus due to wildfires across the state blanketing the city in smoky and unhealthy air conditions. Prior to that, there had been more than 100 consecutive nights of demonstrations, many of which ended with clashes between police and protesters, following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.