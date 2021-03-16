Portland police union president resigns after 'serious, isolated mistake' related to false accusation against Commissioner Hardesty

Earlier this month, Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty was wrongly accused of being the driver in a hit-and-run crash.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The president of the Portland Police Association (PPA), Brian Hunzeker, has resigned following what the union’s executive board described as a “serious, isolated mistake related to the police bureau’s investigation into the alleged hit-and-run by Commissioner [Jo Ann] Hardesty.”

Earlier this month, Commissioner Hardesty was wrongly accused of being the driver in a hit-and-run crash. Hardesty issued a strong denial of the allegation and said someone was trying to harm her reputation. Portland police later said she was not a suspect.

The PPA executive board didn’t fully explain Hunzeker’s involvement in the false allegation levied against Hardesty. KGW has reached out to the PPA for more information. The board said the union apologizes to Hardesty and will be reaching out to meet with her personally.

“Brian’s mistake was not driven by malice,” the PPA executive board wrote in a statement. “But it was a serious mistake.”

Hardesty, who accused activists who initially published the wrongful accusations of engaging in a smear campaign, has called for an independent investigation into how anyone outside the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) found out about the hours-old police report that named her.

Mayor Ted Wheeler, who acts as the police commissioner, also called for that investigation. The police report of the incident wasn’t released to the media until March 12, more than a week after activists spread the false allegation.

Hardesty released a statement Tuesday, saying she learned of Hunzeker's resignation after finishing a council budget meeting. She hopes a third-party investigation will get to the bottom of what happened.

"At the moment, I know nothing more than any member of the public does," Hardesty said. "I do know that Mayor Wheeler and I agreed that the scope of the impending outside investigation into the Portland Police Bureau will not only get to the bottom of this specific politically motived leak, but will also look into potential political and racial bias, as well as potential ties to white supremacists within the Portland Police Bureau.”

Wheeler also said he doesn't know anything more than what the PPA executive board said in its statement, and called for answers.

"I appreciate the association’s call for accountability, but his resignation raises significant questions that remain unanswered," Wheeler said. "Mr. Hunzeker has given no reason for his resignation except that he made a serious mistake about an ongoing criminal investigation. As the police commissioner, I demand to know what that mistake was. I have called for an internal investigation to clarify the circumstances. While I appreciate Mr. Hunzeker’s self-described act of accountability, I demand he give a full and transparent accounting of what he did and what his motivations were to Commissioner Hardesty and the public. I call on him to do so immediately."

PPB said Hunzeker will remain with the bureau and receive an assignment that has yet to be determined. Police also said the investigation into the release of information related to Hardesty is ongoing.