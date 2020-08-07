Watch: Portland police union leader holds news conference on 'state of community safety and policing'

Daryl Turner will address the media two days after releasing a statement calling for local and state leaders to condemn the nightly violence in Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore — The leader of Portland’s police union will hold a news conference Wednesday morning to “discuss the state of community safety and policing in our community,” a union spokeswoman said.

Portland Police Association President Daryl Turner will address the media two days after releasing a statement calling for local and state leaders to condemn the nightly violence in Portland and defend the city by supporting the police.

KGW will stream the news conference at 10 a.m. in the video player above, as well as on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

"As riots continue, it is obvious to everyone that this is no longer about George Floyd, social justice, or police reform," Turner said in a statement released Monday. "This is about a group of individuals intent on causing injury, chaos and destruction by rioting, looting, starting fires, throwing rocks, bottles, mortars, urine, and feces at peaceful protestors, as well as the police."

Turner asked officials to not allow the non-violent movements "to be drowned out by the sound of rioting and violence."

"This cannot continue," Turner said Monday. "Do not widen the divide between police and our communities, close it."

Several elected officials in the past week spoke out against police tactics during recent protests.

Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek called police tactics "completely unacceptable" in a letter to Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler on July 1.