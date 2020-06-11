Portland police union files legal challenge against voter-approved civilian police oversight board

In a press release, the Portland Police Association called the measure “terrible public policy.”

PORTLAND, Ore — The union representing Portland’s police officers has filed a legal challenge against voter-approved Measure 26-217, which is set to establish a civilian police oversight board.

In a press release, the Portland Police Association (PPA) called the measure “terrible public policy.”

“The PPA is committed to open discussions on police reform and accountability, but this measure has been flawed from the very beginning,” the statement said.

Measure 26-217 was passed by 82% of Portland voters on Tuesday. The city measure allows an amendment to the city code and establishes a new oversight committee made up of civilians.

That committee would have the power to subpoena officers to testify and impose discipline, including firing. Right now, according to the Portland Police Union contract, the only person who can fire an officer is the police commissioner Mayor Ted Wheeler.

That contract is up for negotiation in January, and PPA president Daryl Turner has argued the Measure thwarts any ability of the city to bargain in good faith.

"From a legal standpoint, the city’s move is fatally flawed," Thursday's press release stated. "Under Oregon law, the very existence of a disciplinary board must be negotiated with the PPA before being sent to the voters. That is a basic, labor law principle."

The measure, which would create an oversight board independent of any existing city bureau, was spearheaded by Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty. Hardesty is called out by name in the statement from the police association.

“This measure was constructed by Commissioner Hardesty without a full and proper discussion, behind closed doors, and without any communication or bargaining with the PPA,” the statement reads.

The lack of input from the police union or bureau has been an issue highlighted by the union since city commissioners in July voted unanimously to send the measure to voters.

Thursday’s legal challenge of Measure 26-217 comes on the same day a vote to further defund the Portland police by $18 million failed.

In response to the city council vote, Commissioner Hardesty said. “So we'll continue to talk about Black lives, but we won't actually do anything to make Black lives better."