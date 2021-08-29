Portland police searching for tips in 19-year-old mother's murder two years later

It has been two years since 19-year-old Logan Nettleton was found shot to death. Police are looking for any tips in her case.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are once again asking the public for any information it may have regarding the murder of 19-year-old Logan Nettleton.



It has been almost two years to the day since Nettleton was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds. On Friday, August 30, 2019, at 3:33 a.m., police responded to a home in the area of SE 174th Avenue and SE Powell Boulevard on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Nettleton with a gunshot wound. She was declared dead at the scene.

There was another victim, an adult man, who was taken to a nearby hospital. There was also an unharmed child at the residence at the time.

Police are asking for any information regarding this case to try and find Nettleton’s murderer and bring peace to her family. Nettleton was a teen mother who was remembered as driven and kind.

“I just want to say, be there for the people you love, that's all we can do, and so I just ask the community to understand that this was a loving, wonderful mother, a smart young woman, no one deserves this and all we want is justice for whoever killed her,” explained Maura White, the executive director of the Mother and Child Education Center.

She met Nettleton when she was just 15-years-old, shortly after she found out she was pregnant with her son, King.

“She was just very committed, I mean literally she is so smart,” said White, months after Nettleton's death. “Logan was smart, energetic, she did really well in school, she did really well at PSU, she was on a pathway to be the best possible mom, she was going to have a wonderful career, she was just there for everybody.”

The investigation into this case is continuing by detectives from the Portland Police Homicide Unit. If anyone has information about this incident, please contact Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Anthony Merrill 503-823-4033 Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.